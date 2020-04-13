Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Major Shareholder Buys $302,000.00 in Stock

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 50,000 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,411,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,563,503.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SSSS opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.

Get Sutter Rock Capital alerts:

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a net margin of 1,602.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bulldog Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.