SunTrust Banks Trims Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price to $40.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.56.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $72.99. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 103,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61,172 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.