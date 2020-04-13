Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) Shares Up 19.2%

Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG)’s stock price rose 19.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.98, approximately 786,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 730% from the average daily volume of 94,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.

Sunlands Online Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:STG)

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

