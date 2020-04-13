SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SXC. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunCoke Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $256.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.20. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $397.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,588,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 344,976 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,067,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,573,000 after purchasing an additional 235,100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 580,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 60,876 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

