SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SUOPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

SUMCO CORP/ADR stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.94.

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $652.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SUMCO CORP/ADR will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUMCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

