Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Subsea 7 to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

SUBCY opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

