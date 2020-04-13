STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR’s (SAUHY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAUHY. Berenberg Bank cut shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR alerts:

SAUHY stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $53.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.