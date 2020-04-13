Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in BCE were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.79. 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,484. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.6267 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

