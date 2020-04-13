Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.67 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 300.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,044 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,020,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,967,000 after buying an additional 46,111 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,863,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,031,000 after acquiring an additional 70,508 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,796,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,115,000 after acquiring an additional 192,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,413,000 after acquiring an additional 328,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,576,000 after acquiring an additional 869,387 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.65. 3,284,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,608. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00.

