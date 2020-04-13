Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,951,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,677,000 after buying an additional 98,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,104,000 after buying an additional 537,638 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,315,000 after buying an additional 192,303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,015,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,602,000 after buying an additional 122,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,133,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.69. 1,064,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,557. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.18 and a 1-year high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.