Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Intel were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,616,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,226,148,000 after purchasing an additional 469,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Loop Capital lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.28.

Intel stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,234,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,253,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

