Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 841 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.63.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,122 shares of company stock worth $12,503,344. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,517,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,643. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.09 and its 200-day moving average is $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

