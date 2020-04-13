Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 5,097 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 170,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.51. 4,659,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,888. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $82.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

