State Street (NYSE:STT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.53.

STT opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in State Street by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after acquiring an additional 484,788 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

