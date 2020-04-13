Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Stars Group Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution and sale of technology based gaming products and services. Its products include interactive gaming, land-based gaming and lottery solutions. The Stars Group Inc., formerly known as Amaya Inc, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TSG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Stars Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Stars Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stars Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.64.

NASDAQ:TSG opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.41 and a beta of 1.36. Stars Group has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.48%. Stars Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stars Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stars Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Stars Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

