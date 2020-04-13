Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Lowered by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,162,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,884,829. The firm has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.