Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives $12.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

SBLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. DNB Markets downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. 410,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $521.10 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $248.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.49 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

