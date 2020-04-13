Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) will report $29.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.63 million and the highest is $29.60 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $129.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.40 million to $132.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $167.56 million, with estimates ranging from $163.08 million to $173.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $4,177,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $4,413,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $4,527,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $13,694,000.

SPT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. 382,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,579. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

