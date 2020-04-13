Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Holdings Increased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 607,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,288 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,521,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 91,549 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 833,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 575,462 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 646,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 632,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 49,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of CEF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,221. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $16.16.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.