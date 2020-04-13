Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 81 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 121,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,208 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 34.0% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 605.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock worth $140,280,403 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,217.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,980. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,235.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,315.06. The stock has a market cap of $832.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

