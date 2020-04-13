Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 2,863 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after acquiring an additional 468,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,542. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

