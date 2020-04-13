Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,955,000 after buying an additional 520,485 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after buying an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,179,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,999,000 after buying an additional 298,407 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,629,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,840. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

