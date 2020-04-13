Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $176.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,088. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $211.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.12 and a 200-day moving average of $186.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5028 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

