Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Sells $434,791.49 in Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Scott Morgan sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $434,791.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,689.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Splunk alerts:

On Monday, March 30th, Scott Morgan sold 4,332 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total transaction of $549,600.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $123.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $176.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 645.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.36.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.