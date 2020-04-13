Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Insider Sells $390,875.00 in Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 3,127 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $390,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,136 shares in the company, valued at $27,142,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Splunk alerts:

On Monday, March 30th, Ledger Susan St. sold 6,154 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total value of $780,757.98.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $37,548.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Ledger Susan St. sold 17,338 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $2,116,276.28.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $457,844.15.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $426,440.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $123.13 on Monday. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 645.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.