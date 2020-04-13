SPECTRIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPECTRIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spectris Plc manufactures, develops and supplies industrial automation equipment. The company comprises Materials Analysis segment, Test & Measurement segment, In-Line Instrumentation segment and Industrial Controls segment. The Materials Analysis segment provides products to determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials. The Test and Measurement segment supplies test, measurement and analysis equipment and software for product design, manufacturing control and environmental monitoring systems. The In-line Instrumentation segment provides process analytical measurement, asset monitoring and on-line controls for both primary processing and the converting industries. The Industrial Controls segment provides products and solutions which monitor, control, inform, track and trace during the production process. Spectris Plc is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of SEPJY stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. SPECTRIS PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from SPECTRIS PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. SPECTRIS PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

