Spectiv (SIG) Reaches One Day Volume of $84.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 96.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,381.63 and $84.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 65.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.99 or 0.02757642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00205444 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,931,430 tokens. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

