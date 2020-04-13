Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $837.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) will report sales of $837.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $833.54 million and the highest is $840.60 million. Southwest Gas posted sales of $833.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southwest Gas.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

SWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $271,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,330.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,270.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $2,934,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Southwest Gas by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Southwest Gas by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWX traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.21. 437,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,262. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 55.33%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

