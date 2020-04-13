SounDAC Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One SounDAC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SounDAC has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $49,964.69 and approximately $54,547.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SounDAC Profile

XSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io . SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

