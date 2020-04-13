SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SONVY. ValuEngine upgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $52.43.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

