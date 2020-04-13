Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) vs. Opus Bank (OTCMKTS:OPB) Critical Review

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) and Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Opus Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Societe Generale shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Opus Bank and Societe Generale, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opus Bank 0 1 3 0 2.75 Societe Generale 0 2 4 0 2.67

Opus Bank currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.11%. Given Opus Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Opus Bank is more favorable than Societe Generale.

Dividends

Opus Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Societe Generale pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Opus Bank pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Societe Generale pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Opus Bank has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Opus Bank and Societe Generale’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opus Bank $326.98 million 2.00 $61.83 million $1.76 10.23 Societe Generale $27.63 billion 0.50 $3.64 billion $0.92 3.51

Societe Generale has higher revenue and earnings than Opus Bank. Societe Generale is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opus Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Opus Bank has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Societe Generale has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Opus Bank and Societe Generale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opus Bank 18.91% 6.47% 0.86% Societe Generale 12.94% 5.89% 0.29%

Summary

Opus Bank beats Societe Generale on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. The company also offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement. In addition, it provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and treasury, cash management, and depository solutions. As of January 28, 2019, it operated 47 banking offices, including 28 in California, 16 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Societe Generale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa. It also provides life, retirement savings scheme, personal protection, group retirement, dependence, annuity, auto and home, personal accident, school, and other insurance products; vehicle leasing and fleet management services; and vendor and equipment finance services. In addition, the company assists corporates, financial institutions, public sector institutions, and family offices in terms of investments, strategic advisory, capital raising, and capital structure optimization; and offers structured finance, and investment and risk management solutions. Further, it provides access to market through solutions equities, fixed income and currencies, commodities, and alternative investments; private banking services, including asset allocation, portfolio management, funds, markets, and wealth management solutions to high net worth individuals; and asset management solutions. Additionally, the company offers securities services, such as clearing, custody and trustee, liquidity management, fund administration and asset servicing, fund distribution, and global issuer services. Société Générale Société anonyme was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

