SnowGem Market Capitalization Achieves $286,707.81 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $286,707.81 and $77,554.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005612 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 23,999,160 coins and its circulating supply is 23,922,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

