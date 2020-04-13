Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.22% of Snap-on worth $13,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,859,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,837,000 after buying an additional 393,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,045,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,046,000 after acquiring an additional 49,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 978,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,823,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

SNA stock traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.16. The stock had a trading volume of 437,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

