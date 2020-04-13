SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$36.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.43.

Shares of SRU.UN traded down C$1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,912. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

