SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRU.UN shares. TD Securities raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of SRU.UN traded down C$1.19 on Monday, reaching C$22.00. 1,056,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.85. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.58 and a 52-week high of C$34.97.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.