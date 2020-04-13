SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLM. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Get SLM alerts:

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 5,099.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. 4,355,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,559,685. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50. SLM has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.