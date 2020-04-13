Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$23.00. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.29.

Sleep Country Canada stock traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 98,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,676. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.79. The firm has a market cap of $407.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$7.75 and a twelve month high of C$22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$186.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$183.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 1.6100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

