Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$23.00. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.29.
Sleep Country Canada stock traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 98,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,676. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.79. The firm has a market cap of $407.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$7.75 and a twelve month high of C$22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
About Sleep Country Canada
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.
