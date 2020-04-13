SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus raised shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SkyWest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SkyWest from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.13.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $102,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $587,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 430,801 shares in the company, valued at $16,327,357.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,702,000 after buying an additional 246,186 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 75,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 31,462 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in SkyWest by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.