Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Receives $32.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of SIX stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. 7,166,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,218,388. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $59.52. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 16,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $502,665.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,159.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

