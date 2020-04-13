Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Cut to $7.50

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price objective cut by Barrington Research from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.90 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 318,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,033.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 166,948 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,698,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,444,000 after purchasing an additional 60,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.