Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,425,322 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,304,543 shares.The stock last traded at $0.41 and had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 696.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.51%.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

