SingularDTV (SNGLS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.56 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, Braziliex and ChaoEX. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $418,770.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.54 or 0.02741912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00219097 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00049100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029744 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Liqui, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Braziliex, OKEx, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

