Silent Notary Hits Market Capitalization of $97,895.09 (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $97,895.09 and $18,793.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, YoBit and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.73 or 0.02759773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00205216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary’s genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, TOPBTC, IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit, YoBit and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

