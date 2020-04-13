Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Cut to C$17.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.75 to C$17.75 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

TSE SIA traded down C$0.44 on Monday, hitting C$12.37. 285,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.69. The company has a market cap of $856.21 million and a P/E ratio of 112.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$9.00 and a 1-year high of C$20.35.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$172.16 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dino Chiesa purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$93,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,000.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

