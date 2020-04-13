Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Cut to C$17.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.47% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.75 to C$17.75 in a report on Monday, March 30th.
TSE SIA traded down C$0.44 on Monday, hitting C$12.37. 285,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.69. The company has a market cap of $856.21 million and a P/E ratio of 112.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$9.00 and a 1-year high of C$20.35.
In related news, Director Dino Chiesa purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$93,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,000.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
