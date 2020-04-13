SIBCoin Price Reaches $0.0138 on Exchanges (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $253,578.21 and approximately $1,989.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,708.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.25 or 0.02299388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.03389923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00601996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00781746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00076154 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025711 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00529003 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014915 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,332,885 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

