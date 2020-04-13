Shift Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Shift coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and IDAX. Shift has a market capitalization of $279,757.89 and approximately $71.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shift has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,853,991 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDAX, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

