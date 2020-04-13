Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at CIBC

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities raised Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Shaw Communications from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

SJR.B traded up C$0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching C$23.07. 1,198,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$17.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.98.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

