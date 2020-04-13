Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.61% from the stock’s current price.

SJR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE SJR traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.37. 1,090,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

