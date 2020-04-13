Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.61% from the stock’s current price.
SJR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
NYSE SJR traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.37. 1,090,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $21.00.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Shaw Communications
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.
