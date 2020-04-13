Shaw Communications Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Shaw Communications stock traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.44. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of C$17.77 and a 12 month high of C$27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion and a PE ratio of 16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.24.

SJR.B has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

