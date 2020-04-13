Sentinel 1-Day Volume Hits $42,044.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $1.16 million and $42,044.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000476 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sentinel

SENT is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

